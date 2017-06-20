There is plenty of free parking outside the mall in Swift Current, but three suspects drove inside inside it early Monday morning on their way to break into one of the mall's stores.

The suspects drove a stolen pickup truck through the outer glass doors at the north end of the Swift Current Mall. They drove on through the mall and then used the truck to smash into the security gate of a business.

Security images show two male suspects and a female suspect entering the business.

Police say the suspects stole an undisclosed amount of property from the business and then fled in the pickup truck. RCMP recovered the stolen pickup truck in the city later the same morning.

Swift Current RCMP are investigating with help from crime scene investigators with the Regina Forensic Identification Section.