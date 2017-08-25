Two people are dead after a plane crashed shortly after takeoff from the Swift Current, Sask., airport on Thursday.

The incident occurred just after 7 p.m. CST. A small, single-engine American Aviation AA-5 went down shortly after takeoff.

According to the city, the occupants of the plane were headed to Regina. Though the plane is registered in Calgary, a report from Transport Canada's civil aviation daily occurrence reporting system, or CADORS, said the flight originated in Nelson, B.C.

"The city would like to express our sincere condolences to the family/families of the individuals who were killed in the crash. We will have no further comment on this incident," a news release said.

The two had stopped in Swift Current about 45 minutes prior to their departure.

Swift Current's airport is not staffed during the evenings due to its small size, but the two likely stopped to fuel up or for a rest, a spokesperson for the city said.

The plane crashed about half a mile out from the airport in the eastbound direction.

An investigation is ongoing.