For the fourth time in nine days, a SWAT unit was dispatched by the Regina police — this time to a residence on the 1300 block of Winnipeg Street.

Police were executing a search warrant during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Along with the SWAT unit, crisis negotiators, a canine unit and both uniformed and plain clothes officers responded.

Seven people exited the residence. Police searched the residence but no charges have yet been laid.

On March 17, a SWAT unit was dispatched to the 700 block of Elphinstone Street. Four people were charged.

Two days later, another SWAT unit was deployed to the 100 block of Dorothy Street, which led to 60 combined charges between four people.

On March 23, SWAT was again deployed to the 1900 block of Rupert Street where two people were charged as part of a drug trafficking investigation.