A SWAT unit and a canine unit executed a 'high-risk' search warrant on the 3000 block of Garnet Street on Thursday night.

Regina police didn't give any details on possible arrests, but there was a heavy police presence starting in the afternoon at approximately 2:30 p.m. CST.

The presence was related to an ongoing assault call, which is still early in the investigation process.

Wednesday afternoon, more than 20 police vehicles were in a staging area near the scene, while other units parked around streets and alleys marked with police tape.

Police units did not move in to execute the warrant until 8:45 p.m.

Neighbours in the area reported hearing loud bangs around 9 p.m.

There is no longer a police presence in the area and there are no further disruptions for schools or students walking to class.