A 60-year-old man in Nipawin, Sask., has died and police say the death is suspicious.

Nipawin RCMP received a complaint of a deceased man in a home on the 500 block of First Avenue W. at approximately 11 p.m. CST Wednesday night.

Officers arrived at the home and found the man's body. He lived in the home.

An autopsy will be conducted on Monday in Saskatoon.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have seen a suspicious person(s), vehicle and/or activity in the area at the time.

RCMP say more information will be released as it becomes available.