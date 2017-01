The death of a woman in Southend, Sask. is being called suspicious by RCMP.

At 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 1, Southend RCMP received a complaint of an injured 44-year-old woman at a residence in the area.

She was taken to a health clinic and pronounced dead several hours later.

RCMP said there is no risk to public safety, and Southend RCMP and RCMP Major Crime Unit North continue to investigate.

An autopsy is scheduled for Jan. 3 in Saskatoon.