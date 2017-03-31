A 44-year-old from Deschambault Lake, Sask. has been charged with second-degree murder following the death of Melinda Gladys Charles.

The body of Charles was found on Monday after she had been reported missing since March 23.

She was last seen near Deschambault Lake but the RCMP did not say where her body was found. Charles was from Stanley Mission, Sask.

During their initial investigation the RCMP said the death of Charles, 47, was suspicious.

Charles and the man charged with her death were known to each other.

The man will appear in La Ronge Provincial Court on Friday, March 31 at 9:30 a.m. CST.