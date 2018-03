Moose Jaw, Sask., police are investigating after a 20-year-old man died under suspicious circumstances on Tuesday.

Police were called to the 1200 block of Third Avenue N.E. around 1:20 a.m. CST, where they found the man injured.

He was declared dead in hospital.

Anyone with information should call the Moose Jaw Police Service at 306-694-7600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.