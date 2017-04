The RCMP is investigating what it calls the suspicious death of a woman after a house fire in southern Saskatchewan.

Emergency services were called Thursday evening to a residence in Yellow Grass, about 90 kilometres southeast of Regina.

Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

Mounties are revealing little about the fire, except to say that their investigation is in the early stages.

They also say there is no risk to public safety.