Suspects in Regina cab driver stabbing arrested after chase, shootout

Charges are pending against a man and a woman who were chased down in a stolen taxi from Regina on Saturday.

At about 11:30 a.m. CST, Maidstone RCMP received a complaint of a theft from a gas station in Lashburn, Sask., which is 96 kilometres northwest of North Battleford.

A black taxi cab van, which matched the description of the one stolen in Regina Friday, was involved.

Police said a 34-year-old Regina cab driver suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed Friday morning in the 2900 block of Parliament Avenue. His cab was stolen during the incident.

Officers found the vehicle on Highway 16 and tried to get it to pull over, but the van did not stop.



Police chased the van, and it finally stopped just west of Delmas and police said at that point a shot was fired from the van.

An RCMP member then returned fire.



An RCMP vehicle hit the van and the van became stuck in the ditch. A gun was pointed toward members and an RCMP member once again opened fire.



With the help of a police dog, the man and woman in the van were arrested at the scene.

The adult female received treatment for minor injuries associated with the police dog's apprehension.

No officers were injured as a result of this incident.



Both adults are currently in police custody. No charges have been laid yet and the investigation is ongoing.