A 30-year-old man is facing weapons-related charges after an incident in which shots were reportedly fired near a Regina business, late Saturday evening.

An employee of the business, located at 2100 11th Avenue, was leaving for the night just before 9:30 p.m., when approached by the suspect. The man allegedly pointed a handgun at the employee, and then fired two rounds in the air before leaving.

Police units responded to the report, and a short time later, a suspect matching the description given by the victim was found walking east on South Railway at Osler Street.

He was found to be carrying an imitation firearm, and was charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and use of an imitation firearm in committing an indictable offence.