Regina police are investigating after an employee at a Robin's Donuts on Albert Street was robbed at gunpoint.

Police said a suspect walked into the shop at 1806 Albert Street on Friday at 9 p.m. CST and after asking an employee for a cup of coffee, pointed a handgun and demanded cash from the register.

The employee handed over $100 and the suspect ran away.

Police said the employee wasn't harmed, and no suspect has been arrested so they are still investigating.