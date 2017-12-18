A 23-year-old man is facing numerous charges following a shooting that put the community of Dillon, Sask., on high alert Thursday.

The man, who is from Dillon, has been charged with attempted murder and 11 other charges, including assault with a weapon, uttering death threats and break and enter.

On Friday evening, police said in a news release that Dillon RCMP, Meadow Lake Police Dog Services and the "F" Division Emergency Response Team (ERT) located and arrested the man without incident.



Police had responded to a complaint of an injured man suffering apparent gunshot wounds around 10 p.m. CST on Thursday. The victim was in stable condition and was being treated in Saskatoon, according to family members.



Buffalo River Dene Nation community members had been asked to stay inside with the doors locked while police looked for the shooter.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Dillon is located 447 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.