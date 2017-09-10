Battleford RCMP are looking for the suspect in a reported hit and run caught on camera this week.
The hit and run occurred in a North Battleford, Sask. back alley on Sept. 6 in the 1100 block between 101st and 100th St.
Surveillance footage in the area shows an SUV hitting a parked car, causing damage to the passenger side.
The SUV stopped briefly before fleeing the scene.
A man parked in another vehicle is seen approaching the driver after the collision. In a media release on Saturday, police said they are hoping he will come forward to provide them with information.
Those with information are asked to contact North Battleford RCMP at 306-446-1720.
North Battleford is 138 km northwest of Saskatoon.