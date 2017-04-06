Saskatchewan is no longer losing four music stores.

Sunrise Records will be taking over 4 HMV locations:

Southland Mall, Regina.

Cornwall Centre, Regina.

Lawson Heights Mall, Saskatoon.

Midtown Plaza, Saskatoon.

HMV declared bankruptcy in January and started to close stores and sell off remaining stock.

In February, while people were buying discounted box sets and stocking up on guilty pleasure tunes at closing HMVs, Sunrise Records stepped in and announced it was taking over 70 HMV locations.

On their website, Sunrise has not listed when the new locations will open.