The Sunrise Health Region in the Yorkton, Sask., area has pleaded guilty to four health and safety violations that stem from three separate incidents in 2015.

In one case, multiple workers were exposed numerous times to a spilled disinfectant without having the proper training or protective equipment to deal with it.

In another incident, a worker suffered serious injuries to her arm when it became entangled in a laundry conveyer. The region pleaded guilty to failing to provide an effective safeguard to a moving machinery part.

The region was also fined for failing to ensure only trained workers were using motorized equipment after an employee's hand became pinned between the handle of a motorized cart and a door jamb, fracturing her wrist.

The health region was fined a total of $95,000 for all three incidents.