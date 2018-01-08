Police are investigating yet another robbery in Regina, this time one that occurred in late Sunday evening.

On Jan. 7, police were dispatched to a business in the 2100 block of Seventh Ave. for a report of a robbery at about 9 p.m. CST.

Police say three men entered the business with weapons and demanded money. They fled the scene with cash.

Anyone with information that could help in this investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500.

At least seven other businesses have reportedly been robbed in Regina since Dec. 30.

In most of the cases, police said the robberies were carried out by two knife-wielding men. They demanded cash and fled the scene, usually in a vehicle.

Police are investigating whether or not any of the robberies are connected.