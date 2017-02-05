Saskatchewan highways are currently being blanketed with snow throughout the province.

Earlier in the week, Environment Canada announced up to 30 centimetres of snow could fall over the weekend. With the snowfall in full swing on Sunday, the Ministry of Highways says most of the province's highways will have snow and icy sections.

Highway 1, which crosses the province, has sections of reduced visibility, loose and drifting snow, and icy or slippery sections. There is a patch of road between Whitewood, Sask., and the Manitoba border which has seasonal driving conditions.

The ministry emphasized that conditions can change rapidly and unexpectedly. Seasonal driving means there are no specific problems but there is potential for occasional slippery sections or snow drifts.

Conditions throughout the province: