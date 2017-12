The Regina Police Service and the Office of the Chief Coroner are investigating the death of a 35-year-old man in North Central.

On Dec. 3 at about 2:45 a.m., police found a man injured on the 1200 block of Retallack Street.

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The responding officers requested additional resources, including forensic identification, as well as the coroner.

The cause of death is under investigation.