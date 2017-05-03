Regina's young, and young at heart, are heading to the Victoria Square Shopping Centre to joyride through the mall on a Stuffy Rider.

Stuffy Riders owner and operator Clayton Miller opened his location in Regina on April 1.

In the past month, he's been overrun by people of all ages who want to ride his electric animal vehicles.

"You rent them for a set amount of time and basically have a lot of fun," said Miller.

Clayton Miller was retired for four years before opening the kiosk which he says is 'a blast.' (Madeline Kotzer/CBC News)

Miller first found out about the opportunity from a friend who started the Canadian operation in B.C. and has since opened multiple locations.

When Miller first visited to try them out, he said he rode around for three hours.

"They're very durable, they hold a lot of weight. I'm not a little guy," he said, adding that they can support more than 130 kilograms.

Stuffy Riders has gotten the attention of people of all ages. (Madeline Kotzer/CBC News)

After getting the go-ahead to open a kiosk in Victoria Square, he said there was no time to waste.

"The first day was probably one of the most mind-blowing things I've ever seen," Miller said. "We never sat down the entire shift. We went eight hours without stopping."

Stuffy Riders is taking Regina by storm, but the concept isn't necessarily new to Saskatchewan. Saskatoon's Market Mall has what is known as Zoobarn Rides, which was operating before the Stuffy Riders kiosk.

In the past few years, it's proven itself to be a business model that works.

Malls with Stuffy Riders in B.C. saw their average foot traffic go up between 35 and 40 per cent, according to Miller, who said he's had tons of great feedback from store owners.

"All the stores in the mall since I've been here have come up at one time or another and said 'Thank goodness you guys are here. It's awesome. Our business has picked up. It's bringing more people in,'" he said.

Nibbles is one of 10 Stuffy Riders at the Victoria Square Shopping Centre. (Madeline Kotzer/CBC News)

Miller has also partnered with Coliseum Restaurant in the mall to offer birthday package deals.

In the next few months, Miller has his sights set on opening another location at the Town and Country Mall in Moose Jaw, is looking into a prospect in Swift Current and also hopes to open another kiosk in Regina.

It's a large prospect for someone who was retired for four years after running an automotive chemical company in the city.

"I would have never imagined it," Miller said, laughing. "That's probably why I didn't jump very fast because I wanted something fun. I did get something fun, there's no question. It's a blast.

"When you have a job that's so much fun, it's easy to get up in the morning and go to work."

Miller says the children keep him pretty busy at Stuffy Riders. (Madeline Kotzer/CBC News)

After spending a few minutes at the kiosk, it's easy to see that kids love Clayton. Two little girls gave him "tips" in the form of homemade art on Tuesday.

Miller said last week he had a 91-year-old mother and her 63-year-old daughter riding around for half an hour on one of his toys.

"They smile when they get here, they have a lot of fun riding them and they smile when they leave. Then they tell everybody about it," he said. "It's nice to be in something that makes everyone happy."

A cruise on a Stuffy Rider is $8 for 10 minutes. (Madeline Kotzer/CBC News)

There are 10 different toys that can be ridden at the same time.

Their charge lasts for 16 hours if you're driving them non-stop, but the mall is only open for 11 hours on any given day. At night, each toy charges in their haven.

Stores and the food court are off limits to Stuffy Riders, but the hallways are free game.

The kiosk is open during regular mall hours, but Miller said Saturday and Sundays are their busiest days.

A ride on a stuffy is $8 for 10 minutes, but the rate goes down if you buy more minutes.