About 200,000 litres of oil spilled near Stoughton, Sask., last week.

The pipeline breach occurred on First Nations land about 140 kilometres southeast of Regina.

The provincial government was notified of the spill on Friday evening "as soon as the leak was detected," a government email says. Media were notified Monday afternoon.

The pipeline was shut down when the breach was discovered and the spill is fully contained. The source of the leak is not yet known.

The oil did not enter any water sources but covered agricultural land, the email said. The site was described as a low-lying area with a frozen slough.

The spill has not affected air quality or wildlife as of yet, the government says.

The spill involved 200 cubic metres of oil, or about 1,260 barrels of oil. (Google Maps)

Cleanup, led by Calgary-based Tundra Energy Marketing Inc., began on Saturday. As of Monday, 170,000 litres of oil had been recovered, the email said.

Chief of the Ocean Man First Nation visited the site. Representatives from Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada have taken the federal lead in the response.

The pipeline will be excavated Wednesday.

The spill comes seven months after a 225,000-litre Husky oil spill, in which some entered the North Saskatchewan River.