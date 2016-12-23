A winter storm watch is in effect for southeast Saskatchewan.

The snow will be light tonight but gradually increase. Environment Canada said the worst of it will hit Christmas Day during the afternoon and continue into the night. Conditions should improve throughout Monday.

Fifteen to 25 centimetres of snow is expected.

At the height of the storm, visibility will be limited to as low as 400 metres. Travel should be avoided, if possible.

Areas affected are:

Estevan, Weyburn, Radville and Milestone.

Moosomin, Grenfell, Kipling and Wawota.

Carlyle, Oxbow, Carnduff, Bienfait and Stoughton.

This storm will also impact southern Manitoba and North Dakota.