Much of Saskatchewan could be ringing in the New Year with another big snowstorm.

A weather system called an Alberta clipper is expected to hit southern parts of the province on Friday, Environment Canada says.

The weather agency says it's still trying to figure out the exact path the storm system will take.

Right now, it looks like it will track along the Yellowhead Highway corridor in the southeast beginning Friday morning, extending south past the Trans-Canada Highway in the afternoon.

The system could bring 10 to 15 centimetres of snow along with strong northwest winds causing reduced visibility on the highways at times. New Year's Eve, Dec. 31, is Saturday.

People planning on travelling should take this into consideration when making New Year's plans, Environment Canada says.

A special weather statement was issued for the following areas and surrounding communities:

Regina.

Fort Qu'Appelle (Indian Head, Lumsden, Pilot Butte).

Yorkton (Melville, Esterhazy).

Moosomin (Grenfell, Kipling, Wawota).

Carlyle (Oxbow, Carnduff, Bienfait, Stoughton).

Kamsack (Canora, Preeceville).

Humboldt (Wynyard, Wadena, Lanigan, Foam Lake).

As well, the storm warning extends to the following rural municipalities: