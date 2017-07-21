A storm ripped through a small Saskatchewan community Thursday evening — leaving a levelled curling rink and scattered debris in its wake.

Mayor Jeff Vollmer said he didn't spot a funnel cloud or tornado, but said the winds were especially powerful.

"The sky was a funny greenish blue," Vollmer said.

Through his window, he had watched what looked like a "big wall of rain" advance toward the town.

"It got really windy for maybe five minutes, and then the rain was coming down sideways, and then pea-sized hail for probably a minute."

The small town's curling rink now lays "flat as a pancake," he said.

"It's completely destroyed," he said.

The curling rink is 'flat as a pancake,' says the mayor. (Dan Zakreski/CBC)

He added there was also plenty of damage to trees and power lines.

He lives about a block and a half south of the structure. The mayor said the rink was built in 1963 and that the parts that made up the building are now "scattered like toothpicks."

The curling rink in Strongfield, Sask., was destroyed by strong winds Thursday. (Dan Zakreski/CBC)

Community members were able to come together after the storm to help push the debris off the road. The cleanup will continue on Friday.

This isn't the first time a structure in town has been damaged by severe weather, according to Vollmer.

"We've had stuff happen before."

The curling rink in Strongfield, Sask., was more than 50 years old. (Dan Zakreski/CBC)

He said a tornado tore the end off the community hall about five years ago.

"Luckily, we have four or five guys in town that are really good at helping."

He said cleanup moves faster because of their trucks and tractors.

Only 40 people live in Strongfield, according to the 2016 census. The village is about 110 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

On Thursday night, Environment Canada issued a brief tornado warning for the Davidson, Girvin and Imperial areas after a tornado was reportedly spotted near Loreburn.