When Clark Assoon was seven years old, he didn't have the slightest idea what racial discrimination was and had never experienced it.

"Growing up, my family wasn't cultural ... we didn't claim any nationality," said Assoon, who grew up on the Kawacatoose First Nation north of Regina

"I didn't really know I was a First Nation person."

In Grade 2, Assoon travelled to Regina with his school for a track meet. That's when racial discrimination became a part of his life.

"I accidently bumped into this other kid ... He called me an 'effin' Indian'... I was astonished. It was my first time experiencing racism. I didn't know what to say," he said.

"I went home thinking, 'What happened?'"

Assoon thinks that racism is still present in today's world. He said social media has generated more awareness and hopes that views on discrimination and racism will change "in some way."

