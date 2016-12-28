Regina police have laid 29 charges against two men after officers found a stolen vehicle on Boxing Day.

It was around 2:50 a.m. CST when an officer first spotted the stolen vehicle. It was later found abandoned on the 2000 block of Broder Street. Ammunition was found inside the vehicle and a firearm was discovered nearby.

Canine officers began their work to track the suspects. Three people were eventually found.

One had to be taken down by a police service dog. According to a press release from the Regina Police Service, the suspect was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Two of the three suspects, men aged 18 and 19, were charged by police. Charges include possession of property obtained by crime, careless use of a firearm, fraud and failing to comply with a probation order.

The third suspect was released without charges.