Nothing seemed out of place, other than one of their grandchildren's board games, until Clint Anderson's wife opened the gun cabinet.

Anderson says he had nearly two dozen shotguns and other hunting weapons cleaned out of his cabinet in an apparent burglary near Esterhazy, Sask., last week.

While waiting for his ride to work on Sept. 22, Anderson said he noticed a board game misplaced near the gun cabinet.

"I thought, 'What happened? Did we have a tremor?' But I never went to the gun cabinet," said Anderson.

On Sunday, his wife asked what he did with his guns. That's when he realized someone had stolen his entire firearms collection from the gun cabinet.

He posted a list of the firearms he says were stolen on his Facebook page. The list of items includes a crossbow and four 12-gauge shotguns.

The father of three daughters and grandfather to eight children said gun safety has always been a priority in his household.

Anderson said the gun cabinet and house were both locked before the burglary took place. Both doors appear to have been pried open.

Clint Anderson Picture with one of his firearms. (Submitted by Clint Anderson)

"They shut the cabinet door and locked the house door behind them. We didn't even notice."

The cabinet is located in an area on the main level of the house not visible from the common living area, and Anderson said that's why he didn't immediately notice signs of a break-in.

His wife's iPad, a laptop and a brand new printer, located near the guns, were left untouched.

"As far as we can see, nothing else was taken. They just walked in straight to the gun cabinet, took [the guns] and left," he said.

The firearm collector and hunter said the thought of his guns being in the wrong hands has him "very concerned."

"Initially, the RCMP [officer] had no doubt that he felt that whoever did it knew my guns and cabinet were here, and likely knew my schedule," he said. "So [it was] somebody I know, or something along those lines."

RCMP are continuing to investigate.