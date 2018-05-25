RCMP digging for clues after grain auger stolen from Landis

The RCMP are digging for clues after a grain auger was nabbed from Landis, Sask.

Police describe the auger as modded, blue and about 10 by 70 feet in size.

RCMP said it was stolen by a thief in the night on May 23.

The mods will make the Brandt SL grain auger "stand out," police announced in a press release.

"Crimes Stoppers will pay up to $2000.00 for information which leads to the arrest of person(s) responsible for any serious crime," the RCMP continued.

If someone is indicted for theft over $5,000, they could receive up to 10 years in prison, according to the Criminal Code of Canada.

Grain augers are used to raise and load grain into grain bins or trucks.

Landis is located 121 kilometres west of Saskatoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Unity RCMP at 306-228-6300 or the Wilkie RCMP at 306-843-3480 or even the Macklin RCMP at 306-753-2171.

Crime Stoppers is 1-800-222-8477.