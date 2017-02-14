Police say thieves have stripped off a section of copper pipe at the old Mosaic Stadium.

Officers were first alerted that something suspicious had gone down at the stadium last week. An employee called police saying he had noticed fresh tracks in the snow outside an unused section of the stadium.

Once on the scene, officers found a lock on the east side of the stadium had been broken off. Eventually, police found that around 18 meters, or 60 feet of pipe had been stolen.

The thieves left some tools behind behind but did not leave any finger prints.

The police are investigating the theft, but at this time there are no suspects.