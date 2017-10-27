A former Manitoba journalist accused of robbing two banks in Alberta is now facing charges over three similar incidents in Regina.

Steve Vogelsang, 53, is accused of robbing three Regina banks in July and October.

When Regina Police charged him with three counts of robbery on Friday, Vogelsang was behind bars in Medicine Hat, Alta., where he is waiting to appear in court over charges relating to two bank robberies in Alberta on October 19 and 20.

Vogelsang, a former news director and sports anchor at CTV Winnipeg and former journalism instructor at Winnipeg's Red River College, was arrested Saturday at a hotel in Medicine Hat.

Regina Police are now alleging Vogelsang robbed three of the Saskatchewan city's banks in July and October.

The first of the robberies took place in July at the RBC Royal Bank on 7th Avenue N. Police allege Vogelsang went into the bank carrying a weapon and demanded money from an employee at about 9:15 a.m. CST.

On Oct. 13, police say Vogelsang robbed a Scotiabank branch on Albert Street at about 12:35 p.m.

He is also accused of a similar robbery at a bank on the 3000 block of Gordon Road at about 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 18.

Regina police say communication between police agencies led to the latest arrests.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Medicine Hat for a bail hearing on Nov. 2.