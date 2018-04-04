Saskatchewan's Steve Laycock heads to B.C. to curl with Team Cotter

Saskatchewan curler Steve Laycock will be representing British Columbia next season, according to an announcement from his new team.

Jim Cotter and his curling team, based out of Kelowna and Vernon, B.C., announced Wednesday that Laycock will be throwing third for the team this fall.

This season, Cotter is throwing third for John Morris out of Vernon. Next season, Cotter will be back to calling the game and throwing last stone. He'll be be joined by current teammate Tyrel Griffith, who will continue to throw second. Rick Sawatsky will throw lead.

John Morris, left, pictured alongside Jim Cotter at the 2017 Brier. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

Team Laycock, which was based in Saskatoon, announced in March that members were parting ways at the end of the 2018 season.

"We encourage our fans to continue to cheer and support all members of Team Laycock as we navigate a new path forward in the sport we love," a news release on Team Laycock's website said.

The team included Matt Dunstone, and brothers Kirk and Dallan Muyres.

Laycock joined Pat Simmons's team in 2006 and won three provincial titles. In 2011, he started skipping his own team again.

Team Laycock went on to win three consecutive SaskTel Tankard titles and earned the bronze medal at the 2015 Tim Hortons Brier.