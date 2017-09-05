The United Steelworkers Union local 5890 has served strike notice to Evraz, the steel company that's one of Regina's largest private employers.

It's effective 6 a.m. CST on Friday.

The union and management have been in contract negotiations for more than a year.

The union says if there's no deal, the last shift will be Thursday night. The notice was posted today on the union's website.

The union also says it was informed by the company that furnaces may be shutting down in preparation for job action.

Evraz makes steel and pipe for the petroleum industry. The numbers fluctuate, but some 900 people work at the plant on the north edge of Regina.