Province estimates additional STC severance pay to total $1.2M

The Saskatchewan government expects to shell out $1.2 million after a Saskatoon arbitrator ruled that former Saskatchewan Transportation Company employees should be paid almost nine weeks of lost salary and benefits.

The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1374 filed a grievance last April. It argued that STC violated the Canadian Labour Code by paying only seven weeks of wages and benefits to those who lost their jobs. Under section 212 of the Canadian Labour Code, employees are entitled to 16 weeks notice if more than 50 employees are terminated within four weeks.

STC had argued it didn't violate the code because the employees worked out of more than one location. Since the arbitration decision came down, the government said it has no plans for appeal.

Marcus Grundahl was one of the 98 STC employees who lost their jobs when the bus service was shut down June 1, 2017.

"Personally, as a voting citizen of Saskatchewan, I'm appalled by how the government and the Sask. Party have gone about this," he said. "It shows a clear lack of management and oversight and that's concerning for every person in Saskatchewan."

Grundahl said he found out that each employee will recieve pay for eight weeks and four days thanks to the negotiations of their former union.

He said the ATU told him it is still finalizing details regarding payouts of vacation pay and pension contributions.

No contact from union or government, former employee says

Prior to Grundahl contacting the union on Friday, he said he had not received prior contact from from the government or the union in the past year.

He said he has concerns over employees receiving payment, considering many had to move in order to find work. He said he was informed that each person has to make sure the government of Saskatchewan has their updated information.

"The majority of the former employees don't know this. We have not been directly contacted, or at least I have not. So it seems like the onus is on the former employees to individually find out this information," he said.

Grundahl said he expects to be paid within 10 days.

The government of Saskatchewan told CBC detailed calculations are yet to be finalized and will be need to be discussed and agreed to between the parties.

"Finalizing of numbers and processing of payments will happen as soon as possible," said a government spokesperson.

If former employees have questions, the province suggests they talk to the union.

Requests for comment from the union have not been returned.