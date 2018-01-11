The company that purchased STC assets — including buses and trailers — will begin auctioning off those assets through a sealed bid process next month.

Hillco Industrial is calling the auction an "excellent opportunity" for municipalities and businesses to get their hands on the fleet vehicles, which includes pickup trucks, buses that can hold up to 51 people and trailers.

There will also be a live, onsite webcast auction sale of the STC vehicle maintenance facility located in Saskatoon.

The administrative offices, located in Regina, will also be auctioned off.

The provincial government scrapped STC in last March's provincial budget, citing declining ridership.

The government said it would save $85 million over five years.

In December, assets were auctioned off, making the province $29 million.

The entire fleet is located in Saskatoon. Viewings of the assets can be set up through phone at 1-720-636-5123 or by email.

Bidding opens on Feb. 1 and bids are due on Feb. 28.