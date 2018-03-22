More people have been leaving Saskatchewan than moving in, a trend which has been continuing since at least the last quarter of 2016.

The latest data from Statistics Canada shows that more than 2,500 people moved into Saskatchewan between October and December 2017. More than 4,300 people moved out of province during the same period.

Between October and December 2016, more than 2,700 people moved to Saskatchewan while about 3,700 moved out.

The trend also holds when looking at 2017 as a whole. Over the course of the year, 16,261 people moved to Saskatchewan while 23,720 moved out, according to the data.

Total population growing

Despite the trend of people leaving, Saskatchewan's overall population grew over the course of 2017.

On Jan. 1, 2017, the province's population stood at 1.16 million people. A year later, the population was up to 1.17 million. In total the population grew by more than 13,000 people.

Population growth has been cited as the province's number one priority by Premier Scott Moe. He said the goal is for Saskatchewan's population to reach 1.5 million residents by 2030.

Moe said increasing the value of Saskatchewan exports could contribute to population growth going forward.