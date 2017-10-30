The City of Regina's public works and infrastructure committee is recommending council approve hiring an engineering firm to plan upgrades at the McCarthy Boulevard Sewage Pumping Station.

The province's Water Security Agency wants the station to be able to handle a one-in-25 year rainfall without having to bypass wastewater into Wascana Creek by the end of 2020.

By the end of the current year, the infrastructure should be able to handle the flow from a one-in-10 year rainfall.

The committee has requested $10 million in the 2018 utility capital budget for the design and construction of the upgrades, with another $2 million requested in 2019 and 2020.

City council has to approve hiring consultants or other professionals when fees are to exceed $500,000. The cost of the engineering design contract is estimated at between $1.5 million and $2 million.

Upgrade work would not start until 2018 but the committee says advance approval is needed so that the 2020 deadline can be met.

Two years ago, the city discharged screened sewage into Wascana Creek after heavy rainfall to avoid backing up the city's sewers.

People who lived downstream were not happy.

While the upgrades will reduce the risk of having to discharge sewage into Wascana Creek, the possibility will remain if there is a significant overflow.