Some of the biggest names in the CFL have gathered in Regina this week for the first of what the league hopes will become an annual event.

CFL week is a fan-friendly event which will include autograph sessions with the stars, photo-ops with the Grey Cup as well as interactive festivities at Evraz Place.

Adarius Bowman — who rarely gets to interact with the fans during the off-season — believes something like this is long overdue.

"Nothing as big as this, I wish they would have more of it," said the Eskimos' star receiver after arriving in Regina on Monday.

Eskimos' receiver Adarius Bowman.

Blue Bombers' quarterback Matt Nichols is another of approximately sixty players in town for the event.

He says it will also allow players to spend time with other competitors they wouldn't normally see in a social environment.

"It's nice to talk with guys who go through the same things you go through and the same things you deal with. I'm looking forward to getting to know some of the guys a bit better, I've been around long enough now where I know quite a few of them really well at the same time there's a lot of guys I'd like to get to know."

Blue Bombers' quarterback Matt Nichols.

CFL week also includes the hall of fame reception Wednesday night when the class of 2017 inductees will be announced, and the main event — the National Combine for draft eligible players starting on Friday.

For Adarius Bowman who began his CFL career in Saskatchewan, the highlight of CFL week he hopes will include a tour of the Roughriders' new facilities at Mosaic Stadium.

"Actually social media got me extra excited about seeing it with my own eyes, the pictures of it have been amazing. To hear you have a barber shop in the stadium I think that's big for us, I hope everyone ends up with a barber shop."