Two years ago, Gwyn Tremblay found herself looking down the barrel of a loaded handgun. She had rushed to the aid of a friend in a violent relationship, when things turned dangerous.

While it's an experience no one wants to have, it was one that led her to her work with Sofia House. She's now the executive director of the second stage women's shelter in Regina.

'It's never left me'

"I couldn't help her. I couldn't fix it. I didn't say the right things," Tremblay said, explaining her relationship with her friend disintegrated because of her reaction. "It's never left me. It's affected me for the last two years and all I want to do now is make better decisions and help women now that I can."

The road that led her to Sofia House began when a long-time good friend fell in love with a man who veered between sharing great moments and dangerous ones with her.

While Tremblay had seen the couple argue and knew the relationship could be rocky, she never realized how violent he could be until the day she got a frantic call from her friend, at 3:30 a.m.

'All I saw was her coming out running and screaming. He was coming out with a gun.' - Gwyn Tremblay

Tremblay rushed to her friend's house to see what was happening, to find the door kicked down.

"All I saw was her coming out running and screaming," Tremblay recalled, noting she saw her friend's partner following her. "He was coming out with a gun."

When Tremblay kept walking up the driveway, he pointed the gun at her, before throwing his gun in a nearby truck and leaving.

Once she found out just how violent the relationship was, Tremblay tried to convince her friend to get out of the relationship.

"In my mind, it wouldn't even be a question; just leave. And I couldn't understand it back then, why she wouldn't leave," she said, explaining that this bullying and pushing behaviour caused her friend to pull away.

The loss was a hard one for her to bear, as she felt as though she had failed to do enough for someone whom she cared about deeply. But her desire to be part of a change for better led her, a couple of years later, to apply to work at Sofia House.

Gwyn Tremblay is in her first year as executive director of Sofia House. (CBC News)

Don't judge, be patient

The shelter looks at helping women get integrated back into society, whether it's helping them get an education, or get back to work, and out of the cycle of poverty. Tremblay said she has learned a lot about supporting women through the experience of domestic violence.

"I don't judge. I look at them and I give them a great big hug. And I'm like, 'We will try and give you anything that you need to move forward, in however fast, however slow, however you need to move through this trauma.'"

Working at Sofia House, she sees the possibilities ahead for the women and children using the shelter services.

"One of the biggest things I look at is these little babies that come in this home, these kids, because the kids are the ones that are going to make the change," she said, adding this is especially true for the little boys, who are learning what it means to treat a mother right, and to love unconditionally without violence.

"They're going to break the cycle of abuse."