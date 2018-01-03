A Star City man has been fined $11,500 for selling jerky and sausage made with poached bird meat.

The investigation, which dates back to 2014, found that the community's meat shop was selling the goose meat to feed its residents.

David Tschetter, 56, manager of Star City Produce and Meats, pleaded guilty to five counts of wildlife trafficking under the Migratory Birds Act.

Tschetter was order to process 350 pounds of the seized meat into sausage and give it to food banks in the area.

High volumes of bird meat, mainly from geese, had been going through the shop. It's believed more meat was going into the shop than could be used by residents.

The province said conservation officers had given multiple warnings, both verbal and written, and that the illegal sales threatened local wildlife populations and took opportunities away from legitimate hunters.

Anyone with information on similar incidents is asked to call their local Ministry of Environment office or the Turn In Poachers line at 1-800-667-7561 (or #5555 for SaskTel cellular subscribers).