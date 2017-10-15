A 23-year-old man is in hospital after RCMP pulled him from a burning shed in Stanley Mission, Sask., on Saturday.

Police said when emergency responders arrived at a fire in a vacant home around 6:30 a.m. they noted a shed in the backyard was also in flames. The man was located inside the shed and sent to hospital with serious injuries.

Both fires are considered suspicious, according to RCMP, and Provincial Fire Scene Examiners are assisting police with their investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Stanley Mission RCMP or the nearest police detachment.

Stanley Mission is located about 300 kilometres north of Prince Albert, Sask.