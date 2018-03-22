A Canadian publisher is saying it has no interest in sharing Gerald Stanley's side of the story when it comes to his trial and acquittal, saying it would be a continuation of injustice and would allow Stanley to profit from another man's death.

Stanley was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Colten Boushie on Stanley's Biggar, Sask.-area farm. A jury acquitted him in February.

According to a statement from Between the Lines, headlined "No, We Will Not Publish Gerald Stanley's Story," Stanley's lawyers are approaching Canadian publishing houses to talk about his side of the story.

"Our press has rejected the request for a meeting and instead offered an expression of our solidarity with the Boushie family," wrote the Toronto-based publishing house.

Stanley has never agreed to speak to CBC News.

CBC News has reached out to Robertson Stromberg LLP, which is representing Stanley.

The statement noted Stanley's side of the story was already told in front of a jury, and pointed to what it described as failures in the handling of the case, beginning with the RCMP's treatment of the Boushie family and the selection of a seemingly all-white jury in the trial, as ways in which the justice system fails Indigenous people.

"To publish Mr. Stanley's side of the story would only serve to perpetuate our unequal justice system."

Between the Lines describes itself as a publisher that promotes social change, presenting new ideas and issues not found in the mainstream. In the statement, it noted it had a "great deal of power as publishers to choose who is and who is not heard," and was in favour of publishing the stories of the powerless, who challenge the status quo.

"If there is an untold side of this story that ought to be published it is that of the one person who can no longer tell his story — Colten Boushie."

The statement encouraged other publishers to consider the harm that has already been done before publishing Stanley's story.