Police brought a lot of resources to bear on a standoff at a Regina home early Thursday morning: SWAT, an explosives team, negotiators, a canine unit, an armoured vehicle and two robots.

When it was all over some six hours later, nobody was injured but four people were in custody.

Police were dispatched to the home on the 1400 block of Princess Street in North Central shortly before midnight on Jan. 18.

They had received information that someone had entered the house with guns and other weapons.

A man and a woman, both 22, came out, but another two remained inside.

Crisis negotiators were brought in, but they weren't able to make contact with the other two.

Police sent in two robots. One was used to search the main floor of the house while the other was used to deliver a phone.

The occupants refused to come out.

The SWAT team fired gas grenades into the basement.

At around 6:20 a.m. CST, more than six hours after standoff started, two people came out.

A 34-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were taken into custody.

Police said a search warrant will be obtained for the premises.

There's no word yet on charges.