Three people are in custody following a nearly 11-hour standoff in Regina's North Central neighbourhood.

Regina police were in the area Monday morning investigating property offences, after receiving information that stolen property was possibly being moved into a house.

During their initial investigation near the home on the 1100 block of Elphinstone Street a 36-year-old man was arrested.

Knowing there were additional suspects in the home, officers attempted to enter but were shot at twice through a window, according to Elizabeth Popowich, spokesperson for the Regina Police Service.

What kind of a story would we be doing today if we had not given the occupants of the house 100 opportunities to come out? - Elizabeth Popowich, manager public information and strategic communication with the Regina Police Service

"We knew there was more than one suspect in the house but of course the number of suspects, the number and type of firearms wasn't known," said Popowich.

Several emergency teams were on scene during the ordeal. Crisis negotiators, SWAT, school resource officers, plain clothed officers, K9 Officers, patrol members - approximately 50 RPS personnel on the scene. A cost Popowich described as "substantial."

"When there is a threat, particularly a threat involving firearms or response to it has be effective and it has to be comprehensive," she said.

Resources from the RCMP and the Saskatoon Police Department were also used during the standoff.

During the incident continuous attempts were made by police to deescalate the situation. A phone was delivered to the man and woman in the house, several attempts to communicate from outside were made and tear gas was also deployed.

Five shots fired

Police say, a total five shots were fired. Four from the occupants and one from an officer.

Initially, two shots were fired at officers, then later in the day when the tactical armoured vehicle arrived at the scene, two more shots were allegedly fired.

Regina police notified the public of the firearms incident before 11:00 a.m. CST. on Monday. (Matt Howard/CBC)

Around 4:00 p.m. CST, a member of the RPS saw that one of the occupants of the home pointing a gun at another officer. The officer fired a single shot at the suspect. No one was injured.

As for the length of the standoff, Popowich said the option to have SWAT breach the home and engage the occupants carried risks.

Trio appear in court

Ultimately, the 42-year-old man and 29-year-old woman left the home around 9:00 p.m. on Monday. The man was bitten by police dogs while exiting and was treated at hospital. At least one firearm was seized from the residence.

The 42-year-old is facing several charges including forcible confinement, four charges of possession of firearm ammunition, discharge of firearm in a reckless manner and two charges of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The 36-year-old man is facing two charges of possession of property under $5,000 and the 29-year-old woman is facing s single charge of failure to comply with recognizance.

All made appearances in provincial court on Tuesday.