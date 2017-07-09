Regina Police Service has arrested a man in connection with an alleged stabbing in the city on Sunday morning.

At about 5:14 a.m., police were called when someone saw a man with a chest wound walking in the area of 12th Avenue and Angus Street.

According to the investigation, the 21-year-old man had been stabbed with a knife. He was taken to hospital and has non-life threatening injuries, police said.

A 39-year-old man was arrested by police in connection with the incident. Police said they are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777- 6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-8477 (TIPS).