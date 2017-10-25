One man is dead after a collision on Highway 3 near St. Walburg, Sask., on the night of Oct. 21.
A 57-year-old man from Lloydminster was pronounced dead at the scene.
One car and two pickup trucks were involved in the collision.
The trucks were driven by a 79-year-old man from near Loon Lake, Sask., and an 85-year-old man from around Hillmond, Sask.
Both men were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the RCMP.
The investigation is ongoing.
St. Walburg is 66 kilometres northeast of Lloydminster.