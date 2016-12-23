Canada Post has temporarily suspended mail delivery to part of St. John Street in Regina.

The service was suspended for the 1800 block of St. John Street on Dec. 19. It is a response to an attack on two mail carriers which occurred last week. The first attack occurred on Dec. 13 and the second on Dec. 16.

Those affected by the suspension were notified they could pick up their mail at the nearest Canada Post location.

Delivery will be restored as soon as it is safe to do so, Phil Legault, media relations for Canada Post, said in an email. Legault said Canada Post is currently working with Animal Protection Services to get the matter solved as quick as possible.

"Loose dogs are a serious problem for our employees. There are hundreds of dog attacks against letter carriers each year and many of these incidents are extremely serious," the email said.

The Regina Humane Society was unable to respond Friday.

'No time' to walk 6 to 8 blocks daily

Rhonda Kakakaway, who lives on the block, received her notice on Monday.

It was in her mailbox.

Kakakaway lives with her husband who is in a wheel chair and she has health problems of her own.

"I have a back injury, so some days it's really hard for me to walk," she said.

The nearest Canada Post is six to eight blocks away, Kakakaway said. She added there is not enough time to make that walk on a daily basis. If the trip is made, she said sometimes there might not be any mail to pick up.

"I don't think we should be paying for it," Kakakaway said. "I think it should just be the person who's irresponsible with leaving their animal out."

Kakakaway is expecting a handmade gift for her daughter. Her neighbours, some of whom are elderly, are upset as well, she said.

"Everybody that I've talked to is fuming mad about it."

There has been trouble with the dog before, she said. Kakakaway said the dog has tried attacking a neighbour's dog, as well as her own. Kakakaway said she doesn't know when mail will be restored.