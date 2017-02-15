Anti-bullying is an everyday part of operations and faith at St. Jerome Elementary in Regina.

Teacher Melissa Ratcliffe said the school puts an emphasis on being a Good Samaritan daily.

"I think when you focus on service to others and love to others, I think that's where you see an impact," she said.

Ratcliffe said staff at the school encourage students to be more inclusive, both in the classroom and on the playground. Ratcliffe said students will often tell her if they know someone is struggling with a subject or bullying.

"We're all different and it's really hard in our world to be friends with everyone," Ratcliffe said, adding that showing love and respect for other people is reasonable.

"We can accept everyone for their differences and agree to share for the better good instead of just focus[ing] on ourselves," Ratcliffe said.

'Treat others how you want to be treated'

For student Kaylee Olson, bullying is not cool.

"I know it needs to stop and I'm trying to make a difference, very slowly," Olson said.

She said there isn't much bullying at St. Jerome, so she has not yet had the chance to intervene.

"Treat others how you want to be treated," Olson added. "That's the main rule I know."

Students are encouraged to be more inclusive, accepting and friendly as part of the school experience at St. Jerome Elementary. (Tyler Pidlubny/CBC)

Danaka Ball said she has learned not to bully as she would not like it to happen to her.

"You shouldn't just stand there and watch people getting bullied," Ball said. "You should help the person getting bullied."

About 1,500 people gathered at the University of Regina on Wednesday to speak out against bullying.