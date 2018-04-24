A flood of spring runoff created by rapidly rising temperatures tore up a section of Highway 8 north of Kamsack, Sask.

Doug Wakabayashi from the Ministry of Highways says warm weather after a cold start to spring is creating problems on some Saskatchewan highways.

He said the rift in the road near Kamsack, about 230 kilometres northeast of Regina, was caused by culvert failure.

"If the amount of runoff going into a culvert exceeds the culvert's capacity the water will start eroding the material in the road bed around the culvert," said Wakabayashi, executive director of communications at the ministry.

"And it starts tunnelling through the road bed and undermines the road."

He said he was not sure how long that particular culvert had been in place but he said the structures are replaced periodically after they are built.

Water holding up repairs

Wakabayashi said repairs to the road cannot begin until the water level subsides.

He said it will then take one to two days to excavate out the saturated sand or gravel, install a new culvert and reopen the road.

After the initial repairs are complete, he said the ministry will start planning for a longer-term repair that considers engineering and design.

The department will also likely assess the need for a larger culvert at the Highway 8 site, Wakabayashi said.

He added that a grid road is being used as a detour while the repairs are ongoing.

Flooding could continue

Wakabayashi expects localized flooding could occur in other locations as the weather warms up.

"Because the weather in the spring is so cold we're seeing a really fast melt right now," he said .

"There hasn't been issues with road damage so far but there are some areas where there's water either crossing the road or getting very close to the road."

He said anyone planning to travel in the area near Kamsack can obtain up-to-date information on accessibility by visiting the Highway Hotline website.