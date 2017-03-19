A cultural mosaic gathered at the Italian Club for the Spring Free from Racism event Sunday in Regina.

It was the event's 18th year celebrating cultural diversity.

"We're here to celebrate and bring awareness to the [upcoming] International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination," said Barb Dedi, president of Spring Free for Racism and the Saskatchewan Association of Human Rights.

She said Spring Free from Racism not only plans this annual event, but works with issues of discrimination and racism throughout the year using public awareness campaigns and educational programming for schools.

Dedi said this year's event has seen the largest number of food booths since it first started. (Joelle Seal/CBC)

Performances, food, and more

"It's a day where people can share, not only their ethnic dancing, but they can taste food from around the world," said Dedi.

She said this year's event brought the largest number of food booths they've ever had.

"I think it's just important to take time to celebrate the different cultures, the wide diversity of cultures that we have in Regina. It's really neat to come and see," said Emma Kramer-Rodger, a volunteer representing Amnesty International at the event.

Dedi said admission to the event is free, and attendants only have to pay for food purchased. The event runs until 7:30 p.m. CST.

"This is our big event, [so we] open it up to every family in Regina — not dependent on your economic status — so people are not paying money to go see a cultural event," said Dedi.

International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination is celebrated annually on March 21.