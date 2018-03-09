Carter Brown has broken 20 bones in his lifetime. He's 11 years old.

The Milestone, Sask. boy has osteogenesis imperfecta, also known as brittle bone disease. He and his mother are now helping others with the disease with The Splint Kit Project.

"I just know how much pain it is to have a fracture, and I don't want too many people to have as much pain as I did," Brown said in an interview with CBC Radio One's The Afternoon Edition.

"Once you get [the splint] on it immediately feels much better."

Carter Brown, 11, who suffers from brittle bone disease, makes a presentation about the disorder. (Submitted by Jennifer Brown)

People with brittle bone disease suffer broken bones more easily than normal. Most people who have it are born with it and there is a strong genetic link.

Going the distance

With the help of his mother, Jennifer, Carter created 350 kits to give away to patients at the Shriners Hospital for Children in Montreal.

The two travelled there the week of March 5 to deliver the kits.

Carter Brown stands with one of the Splint Kits he helped create. (Submitted by Jennifer Brown)

Each kit includes necessary materials and a guide that shows users how to stabilize a fracture almost anywhere.

If applied properly, the splint can often be left on throughout the healing process and could even save a trip to the emergency room. The family raised funds to make the project possible.